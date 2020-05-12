



BOSTON (CBS) – It was supposed to be a big summer for concerts at Fenway Park with acts like Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, and Aerosmith set to perform. But then coronavirus happened.

Now, with strict social distancing guidelines and large events being canceled in the city, people like Ken Healy, who already purchased tickets, are wondering if they can get refunds for shows that may never happen.

Healy purchased anywhere from four to eight tickets per show, which adds up to about $8,000. He purchased the tickets before coronavirus broke out, and shut down much of the country. That $8,000 was expendable income a few months ago, now Healy says he could really use it since his auto business has taken a hit. He says it’s, “what I need to keep my business alive right now. My business is down 70% over last year.”

When he tried to call Live Nation about a refund, he was directed back to the Red Sox, or the MLB Ticket Exchange. Healy says he spent hours on the phone and couldn’t get a straight answer. “Nobody at the Red Sox, Live Nation or MLB would give us a straight answer on how we’re gonna get our money back,” he said.

Live Nation tells WBZ that they are offering refunds for concerts that have been rescheduled or canceled, but the Red Sox say only two acts, James Taylor and Dead and Company, have officially canceled or postponed their shows at Fenway.

Until the other eight acts make an official announcement, Ken’s refunds appear to be in limbo. He now wonders if Mayor Marty Walsh needs to step in. “Do we need Mayor Walsh to tell Live Nation, ‘hey your concerts are canceled?’’

In a statement to WBZ, Live Nation says:

“We cannot comment on the status of any event not listed on LiveNation.com/EventStatus at this time. That page will be continuously updated as new details are made available and any changes in event status will be communicated directly to ticketholders via email as well.

Live Nation created the Ticket Refund Plan to give fans refund options for shows that have been cancelled or rescheduled. It takes an entire ecosystem to bring live events to life, we appreciate the patience of fans as our teams work through the details of shifting these shows with artists, venues, and communities around the world. For more information visit LiveNation.com/refund.“

The Red Sox say they will be working with Live Nation and ticket holders in the weeks ahead to determine the best path forward. A spokesperson says, “once the state and city begin the process of reopening non-essential businesses, we will work closely with them to assess what types of events and activities could be held at Fenway Park in a safe way.”