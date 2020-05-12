



BOSTON (CBS) – With so many Massachusetts stores anxious to reopen, America’s famous immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, put out a dire warning. “If you do not do an adequate response, we will have the deleterious consequence of more infections and more deaths,” he said.

“I would rather they be extra careful, not rush into it,” said Paul Heising, of Natick. Within minutes of Fauci’s testimony before the Senate Health Committee, it became a major talking point. “I think he’s right on, he’s intelligent, he’s nonpartisan, he’s a doctor,” said Janet Kalin.

WATCH: Sen. Warren Questions Dr. Fauci

“My concern is that we will start to see little spikes, that might turn into outbreaks,” said Fauci. He warned more cases are inevitable, which is why communities should make sure they can respond before reopening. “If we do not respond in an adequate way when the fall comes, given that it’s without a doubt there will be infections in the community, then we run the risk of having a resurgence.”

“It would be nice to have things go back to normal, but also taking into account more high-risk people that can’t go to the store, can’t go to work, can’t pick up what they need,” said Melissa Fleming, of Natick.

“We’ve got to wait until June, said Jim Porrell. “I mean, what’s two more weeks?”

Governor Charlie Baker has divided Massachusetts’ reopening into four phases. Dr. Fauci says the key will be not to jump past any of those checkpoints.