BOSTON (CBS) – Starting Tuesday, coronavirus testing will be available to anyone with suspected symptoms at Brigham and Women’s new walk-in site on Blue Hill Ave. in Dorchester.
Symptoms include fever, sore throat, shortness of breath and loss of smell.
Testing is on a first come, first serve basis. You do not need to be a Brigham patient, you will not be asked about your immigration status and you do not need to have health insurance.
In addition to coronavirus testing, Brigham and Women’s will be screening for food insecurity.
Those who are eligible will receive boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables and the potential to receive eight free weeks of food delivery.
They will also be handing out care kits that include masks and educational resources.
Testing will take place through Friday and the boxes of food and care kits will be handed out through Saturday.