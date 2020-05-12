Prepare For Advertising Overload If NFL Season Takes Place In 2020If the NFL is able to hold games this fall, you can expect to see a heavy dose of corporate influence in the broadcasts.

It Wasn't An Attitude Problem: Tom Brady 'Left' Patriots Because The Patriots Didn't Want HimTom Brady's attitude has seemingly come into focus after the Josh McDaniels report. But ... why is everyone forgetting the most important reason for his departure from the Patriots?

Patriots Will Have To Clear Some Cap Space To Sign Kyle DuggerThe Patriots have just one 2020 NFL Draft pick left to sign, but they will have to make another move to fit him under the cap.

Jayson Tatum Didn't Want To Be Drafted By Celtics Until Coach K Stepped InBefore the 2017 NBA Draft, Jayson Tatum wasn't too thrilled at the possibility of playing in Boston. Luckily, Coach K stepped in and talked some sense into his one-year star at Duke, and the rest is history in the making.

Tom Brady Vehemently Denies Issues With Josh McDaniels: 'Please Stop This Nonsense!'It was reported Monday that Tom Brady's "deteriorating relationship" with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had a big part in the quarterback leaving the Patriots this offseason. Brady isn't having any of that report.