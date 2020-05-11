QUINCY (CBS) — It was a beautiful morning to be at Wollaston Beach in Quincy. There were joggers out, and people walking the beach. The only problem? The beach’s parking lot is closed, per Gov. Charlie Baker’s emergency coronavirus order.
Orange barrels were placed in every parking space along the sea wall. But that led visitors to park along the side streets.
“A lot of these streets are small, very narrow,” said Ward 5 Councilor Chuck Phelan.”There weren’t a lot of parking regulations on these streets, a lot of the neighbors didn’t need them. So what’s happened is, now on a good day, it fills up and these streets get clogged.”
Not only are beach-goers parking on residential side streets, but they’re also sometimes parking illegally, and leaving behind trash. “Some of the cars are parking almost into the marsh,” Phelan explained.
He has received numerous complaints from residents and is getting the city to make temporary “no parking” signs, to help open up parking for residents.
“When the beach is open, there is never usually a problem with parking on side streets,” Phelan said.
In the meantime, residents wait to see when the orange barrels will disappear.
It almost as if the gov’t requires the CONSENT of the governed to operate… go figure