BOSTON (CBS) – Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said she is concerned about a recent uptick in gun violence in Boston, and also about domestic violence cases while Massachusetts residents are asked to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rollins told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller there were 10 gun incidents reported in April 2019. There were 20 during the same time this year.
“There’s definitely been an uptick in gun violence, which we are deeply concerned about,” said Rollins.
Rollins said there have also been troubling statistics when it comes to domestic violence.
“With the fact that we’re all in our homes, this is a ticking time bomb essentially for victims of domestic violence, children who are abused and neglected,” said Rollins. “We’ve seen a large decline in the calls coming in for abuse and neglect of children, and we know that’s not true.”
Because children aren’t in school buildings, Rollins said there aren’t people who would be able to look for and report warning signs of potential child abuse.
Keller @ Large: Rachael Rollins Part 2