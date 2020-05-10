Comments
LYNN (CBS) — Nearly 100 women in Lynn got special thank you baskets from a community group this Mother’s Day. The gifts included essentials in the age of coronavirus: hand sanitizer, gloves, wipes, and other products.
“A lot of people can’t — they have daughters, sons — they can’t come here because of the virus, so for today, I’m everybody’s son. Everybody is my mother,” said event organizer Simmie Anderson.
The group Love Your Next Door Neighbors is based in Lynn. They collected donations from several businesses and individuals in the city.
Volunteers then passed out the baskets at a housing complex to spread some positivity.
I don’t want to take anything away from this kind, compassionate man and all the effort he put into this lovely gesture of love.
But I do have to ask: If the sons and daughters could not come to this housing complex to leave a present or a card or something else, why can he? He’s just as likely to carry the virus as any of their sons or daughters. Could you tell us why this was any different?
I ask as a retired RN who has taught many Infection Control classes.