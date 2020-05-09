NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – A North Andover mother thought she would get, at most, a dozen volunteers when she started the “Adopt a North Andover High School Senior” Facebook group. Instead, the response was overwhelming.
“We went from 50 people, and now we’re up to 897,” said Jennifer Rivers.
She felt compelled to help the high school seniors after many of their activities were cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.
“Thank you for adopting me,” exclaimed North Andover High School senior Jack Chace.
Hundreds of volunteers in North Andover came together Saturday to deliver special gifts for the 2020 graduating class at their homes. From goodie bags full of candies to lawn signs congratulating the seniors – you could see the smiles, even through the masks.
“This is a great way for the community to say – hey, we’re behind you, we support you,” said Alissa Koenig.
It certainly won’t replace the senior prom or the graduation ceremony, but it’s a kind gesture that made these high school seniors feel special as they start a new chapter.
“It’s kind of making the most of what you have. Obviously, you can’t go out and can’t see your friends,” Chace said.
“The hardest part is the end-of-year senior activities, especially graduation is a big one,” said senior Evie Gosselin. “But I think it’s a really unique situation, so we’ll always remember it.”