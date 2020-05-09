CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — MBTA Green Line service was suspended midday Saturday after a train derailed at Park Street.

Shuttle service has been set up between Government Center and Park Street since service stopped in both directions between Boylston and Park.

The MBTA called the incident a “slow speed derailment.”

