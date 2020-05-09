Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — MBTA Green Line service was suspended midday Saturday after a train derailed at Park Street.
Shuttle service has been set up between Government Center and Park Street since service stopped in both directions between Boylston and Park.
Green Line Update: Service remains suspended between Boylston and Park St in both directions due to an earlier slow speed derailment. There is a shuttle train running between Park St & Gov Ctr. For alternate service, please use the Orange Line. Crews are on scene making repairs.
— MBTA (@MBTA) May 9, 2020
The MBTA called the incident a “slow speed derailment.”