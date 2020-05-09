BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 1,410 additional cases and 138 new coronavirus deaths in the state on Saturday. Health officials said there have now been 76,743 total cases with 4,840 deaths to date.
As of Saturday, there are 3,229 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 120 patients from Friday. Four percent of all current cases in Massachusetts are hospitalized.
A total of 376,537 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus, with 10,514 new tests were reported in the last day.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.
A total of 15,965 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Saturday, 2,922 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 17,307, followed by Suffolk County with 15,119 cases, and Essex County with 11,211.
There have been 12,461 cases in people under 30, 34,879 cases in people between 30-59, 10,268 cases in people between 60-69, and 18,885 cases in people over 70.