Comments
CHELSEA (CBS) — A New England Patriots truck delivered 1,000 vital food packages to Chelsea Saturday. The packages are meant to provide three meals a day for two people for 14 days, which equates to more than 84,000 meals.
The donation was from the Kraft family and the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.
The foundation’s Food4Vets program has assembled more than 1.7 million meals at Gillette Stadium over the past five weeks. The food is free for veterans across the state.
To learn more about the program or to donate, visit the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation’s website.
Where’s John Henry and the Sox? Probably hiding down in Ft. Myers? I guess they are quivering over their concession losses at Fenway.