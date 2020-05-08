BOSTON (CBS) — Thursday night was a big one for the NFL and all 32 teams. It was also a big night for Frank Caliendo.
Because the NFL makes an entire event out of the release of the schedule, the famous impressionist/comedian was able to use that as an opportunity to show off his talent. He did so by imitating a number of head coaches’ reactions to that schedule, including Bill Belichick.
“Well we pretty much play everybody exactly the same way, so … preparation doesn’t matter,” Caliendo said in a monotone voice at the lowest possible level.
Caliendo also showed off his skills by impersonating Jon Gruden, Bruce Arians, Adam Gase, Sean McVay, Andy Reid, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
When NFL Coaches Get Their Schedules pic.twitter.com/YvRwHYJu7C
— Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) May 8, 2020
Caliendo has long been impersonating NFL personalities, including Belichick.
He’s tackled the whole sports world throughout his career, and with “The Last Dance” the only real sports program on these days, he’s recently added Scottie Pippen to his repertoire.
Working on my Scottie Pippen impression pic.twitter.com/PKmvAstlZz
— Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) April 27, 2020
As it turns out, quarantine isn’t so bad when you make a living by doing impressions of famous people.