BOSTON (CBS) — Northeastern University is the first Boston-area university to announce it is planning to re-open its campus for classes in the fall.
President Joseph Aoun said in a letter: “It is our intention to reopen our campuses this fall and offer on-site instruction and a residential experience for our students. This is a highly complex endeavor; in fact, even more complicated than the move to remote learning and working we accomplished in March. It will require new and innovative thinking about classroom usage, residential occupancy, dining, athletics, student activities, and other elements of campus life. Rest assured that every aspect of how the university operates is being evaluated in the context of our new reality.”
The school said dorms may need to include space set aside to accommodate for someone who needs to self-isolate.
Research labs and administrative buildings may open before the fall.