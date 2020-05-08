QUINCY (CBS) — With the commencement season fast approaching, it’s clear the ceremonies this year will be vastly different, if they’re held at all.
In Quincy, Mayor Thomas Koch said whatever plan they come up with for the high school graduates, social distancing protocols will be in place and the date will be pushed back.
“My school committee colleagues all agree, we should try to do something,” he said.
The venue would be Veterans Stadium, which seats 3,000 people. Quincy High School has 400 graduates North Quincy High School has 300.
There will be separate ceremonies, with two tickets per family only. Officials believe that even with social distancing, the stadium can handle it.
“We can spread the graduates out on the field portion,” Koch said. “And the beautiful home stands, which can handle more than 3,000, would be adequate we think to handle two people per family.”
Elsewhere in the South Shore, Plymouth officials sent out a letter to their high school students Friday announcing plans for a June 6 commencement. But Gov. Charlie Baker seems to have some doubts.
“I would certainly hope Plymouth would wait until a bunch of folks who know what they’re talking about can help them think about how to do this in a way that’s safe,” he said.