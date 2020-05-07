



BOSTON (CBS) — We now have an official date when Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods will tee off for charity. The Match: Champions for Charity will be held on Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m., Turner Sports announced Thursday.

The exhibition will be held at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida, with Brady paired up with Mickelson and Manning joining Woods. It will follow a four-ball (best ball) format on the front nine and a modified alternate shot format on back nine.

The event is a rematch of The Match: Tiger vs. Phil that was held back in 2018 in Las Vegas. Mickelson won that event on the fourth playoff hole.

The superstar foursome will follow social distancing guidelines during the match, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any trash talk on the course. Each will be wearing a microphone, so the jabs will be flying that Sunday in Florida.

The back-and-forth has already started, with Brady throwing a little shade at Manning while discussing The Match with Ernie Johnson on Thursday.

“I actually thought I was going to be Tiger’s partner, but Peyton’s dad called and switched the teams,” joked Brady.

Manning cracked a joke about Brady’s accidental breaking and entering in Tampa. Those were some of the many good-hearted insults the foursome exchanged during their chat with Johnson, which you can see here.

While the event will provide some real sports for fans around the world to watch, The Match is also being played for a great cause. The four are teaming up to donate $10 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts, including Direct Relief, the American Red Cross, Save Small Business and the All In Challenge, among other organizations.

All the action can be seen on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN come May 24.