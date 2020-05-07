BOSTON (CBS) — An optimistic timeline has arrived for the return of Major League Baseball.
The league is planning to send a proposal to the players’ union that would involve a “spring training” in June and a regular season that could start in July. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the development.
Passan reported that GMs and managers from “at least a dozen teams” have already instructed players to ramp up their baseball activity, in anticipation of the June dates.
Like any plans made during the coronavirus pandemic, this proposal is not set in stone. Passan noted that some “industry leaders” believe that the plan is “overly optimistic.” Nevertheless, the presentation of a proposal to the players will mark significant progress for the league in its efforts to try to restart after it was shut down in mid-March.
Additionally, Passan reported that “there is momentum toward the league trying to play games in home stadiums.”
The hurdles and potential pitfalls are numerous, of course, and getting the players to agree to play before health and safety can be full guaranteed might be the biggest issue to clear. Nevertheless, if enough advancements and steps are taken to alleviate some of those problems, the league is at least prepared to move forward in a best-case scenario.