



BOSTON (CBS) — Chase Winovich is one entertaining dude, whether he’s chasing down opposing quarterbacks or letting his long locks flow. And though he didn’t force a fumble during his rookie season with the Patriots, he’s got a unique way to make sure that happens in 2020.

You only need to take a few steps into his Foxboro home to see how. To help with his forced-fumble cause, the second-year Patriots defensive end has a spring-loaded football mounted to his living room wall that he punches throughout the day, as revealed in an extensive exploration into the mind of Winovich by The Boston Globe’s Stan Grossfeld. Winovich says he punches it at least 25 times every day.

“To be honest, if you’re pissed off, you punch it a little more,” he told Grossfeld.

What a great way to blow off some steam and get ready for the 2020 NFL season. The latter has proven to be more difficult in this time of social distancing, but Winovich is making the most out of his in-home setup. In addition to doing some yoga, weight workouts, and rides on his Peloton bike, he also rows around in a canoe to stay in shape.

If a spring-loaded football wasn’t interesting enough, Winovich also has an “Iron Neck device that fits like a crown upon his head and through resistance builds the neck muscles.” Kids, don’t try any of this at home.

This unique work paid off during Winovich’s rookie season, when he logged 5.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 19 QB pressures as a situational defender. He saw the bulk of his action on special teams, where he scored his first career touchdown after picking up a Brandon Bolden blocked punt and scampering into the end zone against the New York Giants.

With more playing time likely coming his way due to all the offseason departures on the New England defense, not to mention the spring-loaded football that feels his wrath every day, there’s a really good chance he gets his first career forced fumble early in the 2020 season.