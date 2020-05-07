BOSTON (CBS) – A line of people is taking advantage of a free milk giveaway at Boston College High School aimed at helping people struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus crisis.
The drive-up event was made possible by a donation of 8,600 gallons of whole milk from the Dairy Farmers Of America. Milk will be available until 4 p.m. or until it is gone.
Dairy farmers have been left with surplus milk because school and restaurants have not needed it. The farmers didn’t want the supply to go to waste.
“The dairymen said ‘There has to be a better way.’ Even though they’re struggling, they knew there are people with much greater need than they are, and they got together,” said John Hanselman, CEO of Vanguard Renewables.
The National Guard and MEMA are helping place the milk in cars of people who lined up at the school Thursday morning. There is a two-gallon limit per car.