BOSTON (CBS) — These are certainly strange and uncertain times in the world of sports. Nevertheless, the NFL is proceeding forward with business as usual, and on Thursday night, that meant releasing the schedule for the 2020 season.
The league announced the 2020 schedules for all 32 teams. Given the many unknowns of the coronavirus pandemic, the league cannot know whether the full schedule will be played or whether fans will be able to attend the games. But if the perfect scenario plays out, here’s what the Patriots’ schedule in 2020 looks like.
(All times Eastern.)
Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Sept. 13
Week 2: @ Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m., Sept. 20
Week 3: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m., Sept. 27
Week 4: at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., Oct. 4
Week 5: vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m., Oct. 11
Week 6: Bye Week
Week 7: vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Oct. 25
Week 8: at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Nov. 1
Week 9: at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., Nov. 9 (Monday Night Football)
Week 10: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., Nov. 15
Week 11: at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Nov. 22
Week 12: vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m., Nov. 29
Week 13: at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., Dec. 6
Week 14: at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., Dec. 10 (Thursday Night Football)
Week 15: at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Dec. 20
Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., Dec. 28 (Monday Night Football)
Week 17: vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., Jan. 3
The Patriots also announced their four preseason opponents as the Lions, Panthers, Eagles and Giants, though the dates, times and locations of those games are to be determined.