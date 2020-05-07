BOSTON (CBS) — Gillette Stadium will be packed on Friday, but it won’t be filled with sports fans or concertgoers. Instead, the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution will be packed with 1,000 vehicles with meals for local families and veterans.
People will have the opportunity to pick up a special Mother’s Day tailgate package containing soup, crackers, salad fixings, eggs, cheese, assorted frozen vegetables, fruit and more without ever leaving the comfort of their cars. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.., volunteers will deliver the packages to curbside vehicles, ensuring families in need can receive food in a safe and efficient manner
Local families and veterans that are interested in receiving food must sign up in advance by visiting https://www.patriots.com/community/soup-r-bowl.
Friday’s Soup-R Bowl is an extension of the Food4Vets program, created by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation and operated with the support of the Patriots and Revolution.