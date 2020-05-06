BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have signed one of their 10 draft picks, reportedly agreeing to a four-year deal with linebacker Josh Uche. At the moment, Uche is the highest 2020 draft pick to sign with his new team.
New England traded back into the second round to draft Uche with the 60th overall pick, sending a pair of picks to the Ravens in the swap. He didn’t start a game at Michigan until his senior season, but the 6-foot-1, 245-pound Uche is a versatile linebacker who should fit nicely into the New England defense. Given all the turnover at linebacker this offseason, he could be a starter for the Patriots as a rookie.
Uche tallied seven sacks for the Wolverines as a junior before recording 8.5 sacks and 35 tackles (11.5 for a loss) and two forced fumbles as a senior in 2019.
READ: What Josh Uche Had To Say After Being Drafted By Patriots
He was the second player selected by the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft, taken after the team selected Division-II safety Kyle Dugger with the 37th overall pick.
According to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, Uche’s deal is worth $5.389 million with a $1.48 million signing bonus.
Uche is just the second member of the 2020 draft class to sign, following Broderick Washington, a fifth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens.