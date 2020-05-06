BOSTON (AP) — Voters would have more options to cast ballots under legislation proposed by Secretary Of State Bill Galvin.
Under the proposal, any Massachusetts voter could choose to vote by mail in the Sept. 1 primary and the Nov. 3 general election.
The plan would allow for 18 days of early voting for the November election, including two weekends, as well as seven days of early voting ahead of the September primary.
Galvin is also asking lawmakers to let election officials mail early ballots as soon as ballots are ready. Current law limits the availability of mail-in ballots to a two-week early voting period prior to the election.
Under existing law, early ballots can only be returned by mail or in person by the voter. Galvin’s plan would instead let voters to return ballots to an official drop box or ask a family member to deliver the ballot by hand.
