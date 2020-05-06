WAKEFIELD (CBS) – Cities and towns around the state are working to make sure their residents have masks.
On Wednesday, several communities handed out masks to make sure people could comply with Governor Charlie Baker’s Executive Order requiring face coverings in public.
Volunteers in Wakefield went door-to-door handing out packages with masks.
“People are super grateful. I think people are scared and they’re happy to have any assistance,” said Wakefield volunteer Kim King.
“It’s such a scary time to be living, so always, little things make you feel a little better,” said Wakefield resident Joan Leone.
The town of Reading scheduled its drive-thru mask give-away to match up with the governor’s order.
“This was as much about getting resources to people that need them, but also about neighbors helping each other,” said Reading Town Manager Bob LeLacheur.
Under the governor’s order, cities and towns can fine residents for not wearing a face covering.