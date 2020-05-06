BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck has donated $1 million toward local efforts to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, according to The Boston Globe. The report detailed the efforts being made by scientists at Mass General Hospital and Mass. Eye and Ear to try to protect people from the disease.
Grousbeck is no stranger to the local medical industry, as he is the chairman of the board for Mass. Eye and Ear, where the Grousbeck Gene Therapy Center is named after him.
“My wife and I wanted to do something to fight COVID-19, and we have total faith in [director of the Grousbeck Gene Therapy Center Luk Vandenberghe] and the quality of his team,” Grousbeck told the Globe. “We will need several vaccines to succeed to cure the world, and we’re trying to cure the world here.”
The report noted that 111 COVID-19 vaccines are currently being developed, with the entire world rushing to try to create the vaccine that eventually gets approved and fixes the global problem.
“This is a major priority of the institution,” Vandenberghe told the Globe. “We’re trying to move as fast as possible.”