BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have long been equally active in the undrafted free-agent market as they are in the draft. This year was no exception.
Not long after the draft ended, various reports had the Patriots adding 16 undrafted free agents.
On Tuesday afternoon, those signings were listed on the NFL’s official transaction wire, though former Miami defensive end Trevon Hill was not on that list.
The list of players officially added to the Patriots included:
Rashod Berry, TE*, Ohio State
Myles Bryant, CB, Washington
Jake Burt, TE, Boston College
Nick Coe, DE, Auburn
De’Jon “Scoota” Harris, LB, Arkansas
Will Hastings, WR, Auburn
Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State
Bill Murray, DT, William & Mary
Sean Riley, WR Syracuse
J’Mar Smith, QB, Louisiana Tech
J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona
Kyahva Tezino, LB, San Diego State
Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami
Courtney Wallace Jr., DT, Louisiana Tech
Isaiah Zuber, WR, Mississippi State
(Profiles on each player can be found here.)
*Berry may be moving to linebacker
It’s unclear why Hill was not on the list of signed players. Hill’s agent originally announced the signing on April 26.