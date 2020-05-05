Comments
BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Trooper helped deliver his own child on the side of a highway.
Trooper George D’Amelio was working Friday night when he got the call that his wife Christine was in labor.
He picked her up at home and they headed for a hospital in New Hampshire, but the baby just couldn’t wait. So he had to pull over on a highway in Bedford, New Hampshire and deliver his own baby boy, with the help of New Hampshire State Police Troopers Mark Dore and Brad Pierson and members of the Bedford Fire Department.
In a Facebook post, Massachusetts State Police said baby Jackson “Jack” D’Amelio is doing great.
“What a little Trooper!,” they said.