Boston Cannons Add Five New Players Via Major League Lacrosse Collegiate DraftThe Boston Cannons filled some holes on their roster Monday night through the 2020 Major League Lacrosse Collegiate Draft, adding a big-time defender with the fourth overall pick.

CBS Sports Adds Analyst Charles Davis To NFL On CBS Team, Paired With Ian EagleCharles Davis, veteran broadcaster and former NFL player, is joining the NFL On CBS team for the upcoming 2020 season.

Jakobi Meyers Posts Positivity For 2020, Gets Support From Tom Brady

AP: MLB Average Salary At Around $4.4 Million For 5th Year In A RowMajor League Baseball’s average salary ahead of a postponed opening day remained at around $4.4 million for the fifth straight season, according to a study of contracts by The Associated Press.

Bill Belichick As Coach Of The Year Favorite Makes A Whole Lot Of SenseBill Belichick has only won the AP NFL Coach of the Year Award three times. He has not won it in a decade. That very well could change in 2020. At least, that's what the sportsbooks believe.