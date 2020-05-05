BOSTON (CBS) – A Worcester Walmart is set to reopen after more than 80 employees tested positive for coronavirus.
A Walmart spokesman said the Tobias Boland Way store will reopen “with full clearance and support of local officials.”
The store closed on April 29, initially after 23 employees tested positive for cornavirus. On Thursday and Friday, 391 additional employees were tested and 58 more came back positive.
All associates at the store will be given facemasks and gloves.
“The cleaning of our store – and the testing of our associates and others that work in the building- have all been in addition to the measures that are in place there to help keep people safe,” Walmart said in a statement. “This includes sneeze guards at registers, limiting the number of customers in the store at any one time, one-way aisle shopping, social distancing signage, and reinforcing our COVID-19 emergency leave policy with associates so they feel fully comfortable staying at home if they need to or want to. We will continue to conduct associate health screens and temperature checks before all shifts.”