HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS/AP) — The annual sand sculpting competition at Hampton Beach in June has been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5. Organizers said they’re delaying it to “insure the public’s health and welfare during the event.”
The annual competition always draws a big crowd to the beach and involves 200 tons of imported sand. Master sand sculptors compete for $15,000 in prizes.
New Hampshire’s beaches have been closed since the end of March when Gov. Chris Sununu announced his stay-at-home order because of the pandemic.
