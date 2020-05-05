AP: MLB Average Salary At Around $4.4 Million For 5th Year In A RowMajor League Baseball’s average salary ahead of a postponed opening day remained at around $4.4 million for the fifth straight season, according to a study of contracts by The Associated Press.

Bill Belichick As Coach Of The Year Favorite Makes A Whole Lot Of SenseBill Belichick has only won the AP NFL Coach of the Year Award three times. He has not won it in a decade. That very well could change in 2020. At least, that's what the sportsbooks believe.

Patriots College Scouting Director Monti Ossenfort Leaving For TitansThe Patriots front office has a big void to fill. College scouting director Monti Ossenfort is reportedly leaving the team to take over as the director of player personnel of the Tennessee Titans.

2020 NFL Schedule To Be Released Thursday NightThe NFL has announced when they will announce the 2020 schedule. And that announcement will fill the sports-less void for at least a few hours.

Kyle Dugger's College Coach Says Hard-Hitting Safety Will Thrive With PatriotsFrom the his bone-crunching hits to his work ethic, Kyle Dugger sounds like a textbook addition to Bill Belichick's system. Just ask his former college coach.