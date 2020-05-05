BOSTON (CBS) – After reaching another 70 degree day in Boston Monday, Tuesday will be cooler but pleasant.

Winds will be active in the morning, but relax throughout the day. Highs will generally be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s across the area Tuesday afternoon which is seasonable for this time of year!

High pressure will slide across the area, so it will remain dry through much of Wednesday. As skies remain clear Tuesday night, it will be chilly with temperatures falling back into the 30’s to low 40’s at the coast and in cities. The ETA AQUARIDS meteor shower will still be visible, so look ESE in the sky and you may be able to catch a few shooting stars!

Wednesday will start off chilly and dry. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Tuesday, especially at the coast as an onshore wind develops. Expect highs mainly in the mid to upper 50s, running below normal. Clouds will increase late in the day ahead of a nearby coastal storm that will be tracking southeast of New England.

REST OF THE WEEK

As a coastal storm tracks south of New England midweek, a period of showers are likely Wednesday night into Thursday. It may be cold enough a few wet snowflakes may mix in, but no accumulation is expected. Scattered showers will linger on Thursday as temperatures remain cooler than average.

Another system then approaches the area late Friday. This system is likely to bring mainly rain to the area, but in parts of central and northern New England, there is a higher chance it may be cold enough to support snow. The best chances will be overnight into Saturday, but it all depends on the exact track of the area of low pressure.

Nonetheless, it will feel very much like March to start the weekend with cool, blustery conditions and the risk of scattered showers. Highs on Saturday will struggle to get out of the 40’s in many areas. It will dry out for Mother’s Day as temperatures moderate, but will still be running below normal in the 50’s.

Typically, the final frost of the season across eastern Mass. occurs late April and early May, but I’d hold off planting until after this weekend as some areas could still be dealing with near freezing conditions during the overnight periods. The long range temperature outlook has much of the eastern US at risk for below normal conditions.