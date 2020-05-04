Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a disturbing statistic shows many drivers aren’t slowing down on empty roads caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
MassDOT said Monday that new data shows the “rate of fatalities on Massachusetts roadways doubled in April.”
“With 50% less traffic recorded on major highways, 28 individuals died in crashes, compared with a total number of 27 individuals dying as the result of motor vehicle crashes in April 2019,” the agency said in a statement.
State and local police have been warning drivers that less traffic doesn’t mean they don’t have to obey the law and speed limits.
State Police said they will have extra patrols out looking for speeders.