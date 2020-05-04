Sports Final: Does Bill Parcells Belong In Patriots Hall Of Fame?Does Bill Parcells belong in the Patriots Hall of Fame? It's a debate that has raged on among Patriots fans since the former head coach was first up for enshrinement in 2011.

Andy Dalton Agrees To 1-Year-Deal With Dallas CowboysYou can officially remove Andy Dalton from the list of potential Patriots quarterback options.

Revolution Goaltender Matt Turner In Awe Of Older Sister, A Frontline Nurse In New YorkAs a pro athlete, New England Revolution goaltender Matt Turner is used to being in the spotlight. But with the coronavirus front and center, his focus has shifted to his older sister.

NFL Changes Mid-May Owners Meetings To Remote Video ConferencingThe NFL has switched its mid-May owners meeting to remote video conferencing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All Reports Indicate Patriots Really, Really Like Jarrett Stidham At QuarterbackThe Patriots, really, really like Jarrett Stidham. Here's a collection of some post-draft commentary on Stidham to prove it.