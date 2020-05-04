BROCKTON (CBS) — The city of Brockton expanded its COVID-19 testing Monday with a drive-through testing site located at Brockton High School.
First responders and anyone with symptoms of the virus can be tested after they are pre-screened by a medical provider.
Brockton had 2,735 positive cases of coronavirus as of last week, second only to Boston. The testing site is the latest effort to combat the virus in an ethnically diverse area.
“We’ve got up to seven doctors and nurse practitioners, who, all they’re doing is following up on people who are positive,” said Dr. Joe Panerio-Langer, a clinician at Brockton Neighborhood Health Center.
Brockton Neighborhood Health Center has encountered over 800 confirmed COVID-19 patients. Panerio-Langer believes the community is hard hit due to a high number of residents who are essential workers and the number of multi-family homes.
“If you’re living with a lot of people, multi-generational families within a relatively small house, isolating can be almost impossible,” he said.
Anyone wishing to be tested can call 844-483-7819.