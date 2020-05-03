Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – You can officially remove Andy Dalton from the list of potential Patriots quarterback options.
When the Cincinnati Bengals released the veteran signal caller last week (and even before the move became official), there were plenty of rumors about Bill Belichick’s supposed interest in Dalton.
But Saturday night, Dalton agreed to a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports.
For the time being, the Patriots are poised to head into the season with Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, and undrafted free agents J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke as their options to replace Tom Brady.