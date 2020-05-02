BOSTON (CBS) — State parks will temporarily close this weekend if they reach visitor capacity, said the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. The effort is to promote social distancing as many people head outside to enjoy the nice weather.
The closures will be updated on social media. “Before heading out to a state park or property, be sure to check out the @MassDCR twitter feed for updates on park closures,” the department tweeted.
This weekend, to ensure the safety & comfort of all visitors, @MassDCR will implement 2-hour park closures at some parks when they reach visitor capacity. Before heading out to a state park or property, be sure to check the @MassDCR twitter feed for updates on park closures
— MassDCR (@MassDCR) May 1, 2020
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, six different parks had been closed once or more for two hours to prevent crowding.
In another effort to keep hikers socially distant, a one-way trail system was also implemented at Purgatory Chasm effective immediately. It will stay that way until further notice.