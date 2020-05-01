



BOSTON (CBS) – The Pan-Mass Challenge announced a new course for 2020 on Friday. Like so many summer events, the PMC will not be the same this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the 41st year for the PMC, and typically 10,000 riders and volunteers take over the roads from Sturbridge to Provincetown the first weekend of August. The bike-a-thon raises millions of dollars for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Instead of the traditional ride, the Pan-Mass Challenge has been reimagined this year. Riders are being asked to celebrate the spirit of the PMC with solo and shorter rides near home. Riders and volunteers are all encouraged to continue fundraising and to share their stories on social media through the summer.

“Coming together the first weekend of every August is a beloved tradition for thousands of PMC participants,” said Billy Starr, PMC Founder and Executive Director. “While we’re unable to move forward with our ride safely in the same way we have over the past 40 years, we cannot and will not let our community or Dana-Farber down.

“Our mission to support Dana-Farber in the fight against cancer is more important than ever. And in reimagining what our event can be, we hope to inspire even more participation from those joining us at home.”

Over the past 40 years, the PMC has raised $717 million for Dana-Farber.