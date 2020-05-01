



PLAINVILLE (CBS) – Small businesses across the country are scrambling to secure loans to stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis, and the owner of a local pet supply business says he doesn’t even know if his applications for relief have gone through.

Andrew Gaouette started Mutt Waggin’ in 2017, and now he owns three shops in Wrentham, Medfield and Plainville. “Everything‘s been fine up until now,” said Gaouette.

When the coronavirus crisis worsened in March, and state and local officials told people to stay home, Gaouette says his business started to drop off considerably. He’s had to close the Wrentham location, and lay off two full-time employees. “We’ve lost about 60% of our sales this last month,” he said.

Over the past few weeks Gaouette has tried to secure a PPP loan, which is meant to help small businesses like his, but he says he hasn’t even received a response as to whether his applications have gone through. “I’ve tried probably about four or five different applications, different avenues, to go through to try to get the PPP and the disaster loan,” said Gaouette. “As far as I know the SBA has all my applications and it’s still just pending.”

Adding to his frustrations, larger companies have been able to secure millions.

“We were slated to get around $16,000 to help out employees on the payroll, keep up with utilities and rent, and then you hear some of these franchise chains taking $20 million,” he said.

Some companies have given money back, and loopholes have been closed, but that provides little relief for Gaouette who wonders how long he can keep the lights on, as his applications for relief are possibly still pending. “We have to do it in a day-by-day basis, we’re trying to adapt,” he said.