BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 154 new coronavirus deaths and 2,106 additional cases on Friday. There have now been 64,311 total cases with 3,716 total deaths in the state.
As of Friday, 3,716 people are currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, representing six percent of all current cases in Massachusetts. This is a decrease of 87 patients from Thursday.
A total of 289,636 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus, with 13,989 new tests announced in the last 24 hours.
Long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus. A total of 12,557 residents and staff have tested positive. As of Friday, 2,189 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 14,607 followed by Suffolk County with 13,295 cases and Essex County with 9,028.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 54.
There have been 9,888 cases in people under 30, 29,536 cases in people between 30-59, 8,729 cases in people between 60-69, and 15,890 cases in people over 70.