BOSTON (CBS) – If you listen to 1600 AM you’ve noticed a familiar voice is missing from the rotation. “I was in a coma for four days, I was too close to dying,” said Jose Rios about his fight against coronavirus.

Back in March, Rios, who’s been a fixture on Boston Spanish radio for over a decade, found himself deep in a health crisis. And he didn’t know until it was almost too late.

The 58-year-old hosts a daily rush hour show and often connects with his listeners on Facebook Live. On March 17th he went live from the exam room of an East Boston urgent care, when he sought treatment for what he thought was a bad cold.

On March 20th, he was rushed to Mass General, put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma.

“I saw things, I heard things I can remember very well. It’s like if you pass [on] to another dimension,” said Rios. “But when you’re in a coma your brain is fighting, like a fighting machine.”

And fight he did, waking up four days later. Rios says he was given a combination of hydroxychloroquine and antibiotics. And that his faith carried him through. “This is not a flu, this is not something you can cure with a pill, this is something serious. [It’s] something serious that can kill you,” Rios said.

It’s been over a month now since Rios was discharged from the ICU. And he’s still receiving medical care.

After leaving MGH, Rios was transferred to Spaulding Rehab in Cambridge and admitted to the hospital’s dedicated COVID unit. The unit is designed to treat patients who need long term medical care. In the last six weeks, Spaulding’s staff has helped more than 130 people recover and gain their independence through specialized in-room therapy.

When Rios was admitted, he couldn’t walk. “We provided him with physical therapy and occupational therapy in his room. And he was able to leave here walking with a rolling walker,” said Fucile.

Rios is now continuing his therapy in a nursing home. And often reflects on the medical staff he says saved his life. “They treat you very well, I loved them. Thank you to my doctors and thank you to Spaulding,” said Rios.

Rios says he looks forward to returning to radio and using his experience to educate his community.

“I want to work no matter what and tell my experience to people,” Rios said. “Que se cuiden mucho,” he said. That’s Spanish for “take care.”