CONCORD (CBS) — Captain America actor Chris Evans spread some cheer at Emerson Hospital Friday by making a video thanking the healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus there. The Sudbury native said it is one of his hometown hospitals.
“My niece and two nephews were born there. You guys have always been so fantastic,” Evans said in the video. “And I am so deeply appreciative of all your tireless efforts, your commitment, your courage, your strength. We all need it so much right now and it really does mean the world.”
The hospital said the video message helped lift spirits as the fight against COVID-19 goes on.
“All of the support for Emerson from the entire community has brightened our spirits during the pandemic,” said President and CEO of Emerson Hospital Christine Schuster. “We are thrilled to receive Chris Evans’ message. It gave our staff a tremendous boost knowing that America’s Superhero is on our team.”