BOSTON (CBS) — With so many uncertainties regarding the long-term outlook of the coronavirus, football fans might not have college football to fill their Saturdays this coming fall. But they may get some NFL to fill the void.
The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported that if college football postpones its season, the NFL is considering holding games on Saturdays throughout the whole season. Generally, the NFL has always waited until college football’s season ends before scheduling games on Saturdays.
While no sports leagues know when they might be able to play, collegiate sports has the added complication of schools needing to be open in order for the sports to be played. With the concept of full campuses in August seeming a bit unrealistic at this point in time, the likelihood that college football could be pushed to the spring seems high.
Marchand said the NFL “could have a triple-header with games at 1 p.m., 4:30 and 8, or just have one Saturday game of the week.” He also reported that Thursday and Monday night games would not be affected, as Saturday games would essentially just be Sunday games moved a day earlier.
The NFL is expected to release its 2020 schedule in early May. The league has stated a goal of playing a full schedule with stadiums full of fans.