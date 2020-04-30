Comments
SACO, Maine (CBS) — Popular New England summer attraction Funtown Splashtown USA won’t open for the 2020 summer season due to the coronavirus.
Owners of the park that’s been open for in Saco, Maine for almost six decades said it was an “extremely difficult decision,” but one made with safety in mind.
“From early morning ride inspections, to alert and attentive lifeguards, and everything in between, our goal is safe family fun,” the park said in a statement. “At this time, we have had to look even more deeply at safety, in the form of this devastating virus.”
Anyone who bought a 2020 season pass can use it in 2021.
Maine has reported 1,095 coronavirus cases so far.