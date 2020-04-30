



SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Somerville Police Officer Ozzy Martinez has been in the hospital for more than a month now battling coronavirus.

“He was feeling pressure on his chest. He couldn’t breathe. He was coughing a lot,” his wife, Sheyla Martinez, told WBZ-TV.

She brought her husband to the emergency room and he was put on a ventilator right away. For two weeks, his condition stayed the same. On week three, he took a turn for the worse.

“Doctors didn’t know if he was going to survive,” Sheyla said. “It was very stressful. I was just crying every day.”

The newlyweds found themselves facing a challenge they never imagined. One of the hardest parts, Sheyla couldn’t be by his side. Doctors did what they could and held the phone to his ear.

“I would say I am here. I am praying for you and I know he was listening to me,” said Sheyla.

Slowly, Ozzy started showing signs of improvements.

“I know he received the plasma, but I’m not sure if that’s the reason,” she said. “For me it was a God miracle.”

Exactly one week ago, doctors finally removed the ventilator after 29 days.

“I was crying again, but now because I was happy,” said Sheyla.

While Ozzy has been in the hospital the Somerville Police Department has been coming together to support him.

“He’s the guy you look up to as a police officer. He’s the most genuine, caring person I’ve ever seen,” said Police Officer Patrick Canty.

Canty and other officers started a GoFundMe page to help with their bills. Sheyla has been out of work since mid-March because of the pandemic. So far they’ve raised about $63,000.

“It’s a testament to how much Ozzy is loved by people,” said Officer Canty.

Sheyla isn’t sure when she’ll get to see her husband again, but she knows exactly what she’ll do when that moment comes.

“I’m going to give such a strong hug and say I love you so much and I missed you,” she said.