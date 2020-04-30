CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Newton native John Krasinski will host a virtual graduation for anyone in the class of 2020 who is not getting a graduation ceremony this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be this Sunday May 3 on his “Some Good News” YouTube channel. No time has been announced yet.

Krasinski has been a huge hit with his “Some Good News” videos online during the crisis, including holding a virtual prom for high school seniors earlier this month.

Now he’s asking graduates to send in questions for the commencement speakers and he’s also asking valedictorians to send in videos of their speeches.

The graduation is not limited to high school students. Krasinski says all are welcome, including college students, middle schoolers and anyone from around the world.

