BOSTON (CBS) – Newton native John Krasinski will host a virtual graduation for anyone in the class of 2020 who is not getting a graduation ceremony this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It's about to go down, #graduates!
Here is your official invite to the #SGNGraduation on SUNDAY, MAY 3RD 🎓 pic.twitter.com/MWNHL75dX9
— Some Good News (@somegoodnews) April 29, 2020
It will be this Sunday May 3 on his “Some Good News” YouTube channel. No time has been announced yet.
Alright, that’s it, enough is enough. All you graduates of 2020? After all those long hours you’ve put in. All the hard work you’ve put in…. you’re gettin a graduation! And that’s all there is to it! This week! I’m there with tassels on! #SGNgraduation !!!
— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) April 28, 2020
Krasinski has been a huge hit with his “Some Good News” videos online during the crisis, including holding a virtual prom for high school seniors earlier this month.
Now he’s asking graduates to send in questions for the commencement speakers and he’s also asking valedictorians to send in videos of their speeches.
The graduation is not limited to high school students. Krasinski says all are welcome, including college students, middle schoolers and anyone from around the world.