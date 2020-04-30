BOSTON (CBS) – April has not been the prettiest month in Boston. Sure, we’ve had a few days that have given us a taste of spring and enjoyed blooming flowers and budding trees, but much of the month has been cooler than average. Plus, we’ve seen above average rainfall. So it’s no surprise, as we finish off the month, more of the same is expected. Scattered showers return Thursday with heavy rain expected overnight into Friday as low pressure tracks across the area. The good news – we will see improvement over the weekend with a rebound in temperatures!

RAIN RETURNS

The clouds are back Thursday, along with the risk of scattered showers. I don’t expect a washout, but plan on light to moderate showers at times through the morning and midday hours. Some of the more consistent rain showers will be inland. Temperatures will remain in the 50’s with winds increasing out of the southeast. A few gusts 20-to-30 mph are possible. There may be a lull in the precipitation during the afternoon and evening hours with just clouds hanging around, but steady and heavy rain returns late Thursday night into Friday.

I expect a slug of heavy rain for the first half of the day on Friday. Along with downpours on Friday, there may even a few embedded thunderstorms. Steady rain tapers to scattered to even an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon, but it will remain unsettled as an upper level low will continue to spiral over New England. A half inch to 1.5 inches of rain is possible leading to pockets of poor drainage flooding and ponding on the roads. Locally higher amounts of rain are possible where thunderstorms occur. Visibility will also be limited with some of these downpours, so keep that in mind if you need to travel or run an essential errand.

Not only will it be wet, but it will be windy. Gusts over 40 mph are possible through Friday morning, with gusts over 50 mph over southeastern Mass. by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50’s to mid 60’s.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS

This upper level low will be slow to move out of the area with the risk of an early shower on Saturday. It does look like we’ll start to see improvements a bit earlier, so temperatures with climb into the mid 60’s with clearing skies.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s, even nearing 70 in spots! Clouds will increase late in the day as a cold front approaches. I think rain chances will hold off, but an isolated shower in western New England is possible before the day ends. Hopefully you can get outside and enjoy the mild and bright weather before it turns unsettled again by Monday.