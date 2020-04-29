FALMOUTH (CBS) — Falmouth will not hold its famous road race in August. The Board of Selectmen decided to cancel all summer events through August 31, including the road race, Fourth of July fireworks and the Barnstable County Fair.
“With the safety of our runners always our top priority, the New Balance Falmouth Road Race has for the past month been exploring options should it become apparent that hosting a race on August 16 would be unwise in light of the COVID-19 situation,” race organizers said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Falmouth Board of Selectmen voted on April 27 to cancel approvals of all special events in Falmouth through August 31, a decision we support.”
Organizers said they will decide in the next few days whether the 2020 race will be run “at some other time or in some other format.”
Last year, the seven mile-long race raised $5 million for charity. It was expecting 11,000 runners this year.