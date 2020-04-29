Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Jokes He Wouldn't Have Kicked Tom Brady Out Of A Local ParkBoston Mayor Marty Walsh had some fun with Tom Brady's little run-in with the law down in Tampa Bay.

Manny Ramirez Wants To Make Another Comeback In Taiwan As Player-CoachManny Ramirez is itching to get back into baseball. The former Red Sox slugger is eyeing another return to the diamond in Taiwan -- as a player-coach.

MLB Opening Options Include 3 Regional Divisions, Expanded PlayoffsMajor League Baseball is exploring various options that could allow the season to start if the medical situation allows, including a plan in which the 30 teams might be split into three regional divisions.

Boston Pride Draft BU's Sammy Davis First Overall In NWHL DraftSammy Davis had an incredible career for the Boston University Terriers, and will look to continue her dominance on the ice in Boston in the fall. Davis was drafted first overall by the Boston Pride in Tuesday night's NWHL Draft.

Refund Or Credit? Red Sox Season Ticket Holders Want Answers After Coronavirus ShutdownLegal analyst Michael McCann said teams will be reluctant to refund money to fans who bought tickets before the coronavirus pandemic.