BOSTON (AP) – About 1,000 Massachusetts high school seniors at risk of failing to graduate because they have not yet passed the MCAS exam, which was canceled this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, have been given a reprieve by the state Board of Education.
Those seniors can now graduate by showing that they successfully completed a course with the same subject matter that would have been on the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System exam, officials determined Tuesday.
State education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recommended that the state review the students’ transcripts to help move them along to graduation.
Details are still being worked on.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)