BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a beautiful start to this Wednesday with sunshine and dry conditions. While temperatures are started off near 40 in Boston and across parts of Cape Cod, some areas in Metrowest woke up to patchy frost with temps near freezing.

Despite these colder spots, temperatures will rise into the 50’s by lunch time, and upper 50’s to low 60’s by the afternoon. The mildest temperatures will be found inland. As high pressure builds in, light onshore winds will develop, keeping temps cooler at the coast. Clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening, but it should remain dry! Take advantage of the dry conditions Wednesday to get outside, because wet weather returns to finish off the week.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN

Clouds will increase Wednesday night, as temps drop into the low 40’s. A few showers are possible after midnight as our next storm system approaches.

Thursday will not be a washout. In fact, there will be plenty of dry periods. However, it will be mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers at times, especially inland. Temperatures will remain in the 50’s with winds increasing out of the southeast. A few gusts 20-to-30 mph are possible. There may be a lull in the precipitation during the evening hours, but steady and heavy rain returns Thursday night into Friday.

I expect a slug of heavy rain for the first half of the day on Friday into the afternoon. Along with downpours on Friday, there may even a few embedded thunderstorms. Rain will taper to showers by the evening, but it will remain unsettled as an upper level low will continue to spiral over New England. One-to-2 inches of rain is possible leading to pockets of poor drainage flooding and ponding on the roads. Visibility will also be limited with some of these downpours, so keep that in mind if you need to travel or run an essential errand.

Not only will it be wet, but it will be windy. Gusts over 40 mph are possible through Friday morning, with gusts over 50 mph over southeastern Mass. by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50’s to mid 60’s.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS

This upper level low will be slow to move out of the area, so scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm are possible on Saturday. There may be more clouds around limiting our warm up, but highs will remain near or slightly above normal in the 60’s. Skies will gradually clear late Saturday as high pressure builds in briefly.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with brighter conditions and temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s, even nearing 70 in spots! Clouds will increase late in the day as a cold front approaches bringing the risk of showers for Monday. Hopefully you can get outside and enjoy the mild and bright weather before it turns unsettled again.