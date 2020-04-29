BOSTON (CBS) — Boston police say an 11-year-old girl stole a car in Dorchester last week. She was apprehended by police but not charged with a crime because of her age, authorities said.
Police responded to Blue Hill Ave at about 8:30 p.m. on April 22 for a report of a larceny in progress. A woman said she had left her car running with her son and nephew inside.
“Officers spoke to one of the male victims who stated an unknown black female wearing a blue medical face mask approached the vehicle and demanded the victim roll down the window,” police said. “The victim stated when he complied, the female ordered the two male victims out of the vehicle, entered the driver’s seat and drove off.”
Police soon located the car and the girl down the street and took her into custody. She was released to the care of the Department of Children and Families.
Police are reminding drivers not to leave their cars running while unattended.
when you leave your car running and get out of and go into a building and someone drives away in it, is it really stealing? Never leave your car running. No good can come of it. It is illegal and stupid.