BOSTON (CBS) — Healthcare workers have been putting in long hours doing their job during the coronavirus pandemic. So on Tuesday, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson jumped in to help make sure they’re getting fed.
Jackson, who is usually jumping routes for the New England defense, joined the folks of Nutre Meals to deliver food to Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. Jackson was one of the first Patriots players to make a donation to the company.
“It’s always good to give back to those who are putting their life at risk,” Jackson said.
He even brought some Patriots masks to Mount Auburn, which he autographed for the staff.
Nutre Meals brings healthy meals to doctors, nurses and patients around the state. The company says it has delivered nearly 1,000 meals a week to local hospitals.