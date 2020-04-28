



WILMINGTON (CBS) – A woman known as the diaper queen of Wilmington is looking for help for families struggling financially during the coronavirus crisis.

For years, Paula Borges-Stalker has collected diapers to distribute to shelters, food pantries, and families in need. We introduced you to her about a year ago, when she had delivered her one-millionth diaper. Normally, Paula’s garage is stacked with cases and cases of donated diapers. But since the pandemic struck, she said the demand has more than tripled.

Businesses that used to hold diaper drives for her are shut down, and many families she counted on for donations are now asking for help of their own.

Paula is still making diaper deliveries, but unfortunately can’t keep up with the need.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “My goal is to make sure every baby goes to bed nice and warm and dry and if I can help take that burden off parents I’m thrilled to do it. But you can’t give out what you don’t have.”

One of Paula’s recent donations was to the Chelsea Collaborative, which has seen huge lines during food giveaways. She also makes regular deliveries to the Everett Grace Food Pantry.

If you would like to donate diapers for Paula to distribute to those in need you can email her directly at paulaspantry@yahoo.com.