NANTUCKET (CBS) — With summer approaching, Nantucket is bracing for the annual influx of seasonal residents to descend on the island. This year the town is asking them to take extra precautions to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
Summer residents are being told to self-quarantine for two weeks as soon as they arrive. They’re encouraged to bring enough supplies including food and medicine to last those 14 days.
“As an island community we have been successful in limiting the extent of the impact of the coronavirus on Nantucket by implementing early and vigilant physical distancing measures, as well as the collective actions of our citizens, and the relative isolation of our island,” the town said in a letter. “However, we are concerned that could change when our population increases going into the summer.”
Hy-Line Cruises, the company that operates ferries to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, will require passengers to wear face masks starting Wednesday.
So far, Nantucket has 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus.